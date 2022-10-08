AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Acquisition of 75.01pc Lotte capital: ICI board allows management to submit binding bid

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2022 03:25am
KARACHI: The Board of Directors of ICI Pakistan Limited has authorized the management of the company to submit a binding bid in relation to the acquisition of approximately 75.01 percent of the issued and paid-up capital of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, comprising 1,135,860,105 ordinary shares.

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

Further, proceeding with the transaction is subject to the acceptance of the binding bid and finalization of the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

