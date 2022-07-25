AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
ANL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
AVN 73.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.57%)
GGL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.04%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.45%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
OGDC 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.48%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TPLP 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.62%)
TRG 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,291 Decreased By -120.1 (-0.83%)
KSE100 39,782 Decreased By -294.9 (-0.74%)
KSE30 15,083 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ICI (ICI Pakistan Limited) 751.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.73% LOTCHEM (Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited) 25.09 Increased By ▲ 4.41%

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

BR Web Desk 25 Jul, 2022

ICI Pakistan Limited announced on Monday its intention to acquire approximately 75.01% shareholding of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM).

As per a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), ICI informed that “Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited, manager to offer, has submitted on July 22, 2022, a Public Announcement of Intention to acquire approximately 75.01% shareholding comprising 1.135 billion shares of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited on behalf of ICI Pakistan Limited in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act 2015.”

ICI Pakistan Limited is part of the Yunus Brothers Group (YBG), a Pakistani conglomerate with a broad portfolio of businesses including, but not limited to: cement, textiles, power generation and commodity trading.

Japanese dairy giant looks to enhance stake in Pakistan's NutriCo Morinaga for $56.6mn

It announced a consolidated profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs8.17 billion for the nine-month period that ended in March 2022, the latest financials available, a massive increase year-on-year when compared with a PAT of Rs4.36 billion in the same period of 2021.

Earlier this month, Japanese dairy giant Morinaga Milk Industry sent a conditional offer to ICI Pakistan to acquire an aggregate of approximately 33.3% of the issued and paid-up share capital of NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited (NMPL), a subsidiary of ICI Pakistan, from NMPL's existing shareholders including that of ICI Pakistan.

The acquisition is set at an aggregate price of $56.6 million which translates to approximately $2.07/- per share, said ICI Pakistan in its notice sent to the PSX.

stocks PSX Lotte Chemical Ltd NutriCo Morinaga (Private) Limited ICI Pakistan Limited

Comments

1000 characters

ICI Pakistan announces intention to acquire 75.01% shares of Lotte Chemical

Intra-day update: Rupee falls relentlessly, hits 232 against US dollar

Coalition govt reiterates demand for full bench to hear Elahi's petition

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Oil extends losing streak on fears Fed hike will dampen fuel demand

Pakistan gets offers in 200,000 tonne wheat tender

Country likely to buy Iranian LPG in PKR

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories