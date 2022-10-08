Ministers slam PM’s statement against IK

LAHORE: Provincial ministers Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari and Sardar Hasnain Dreshk have said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statements on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is the outcome of sheer frustration; “it is an irony that he called Khan a fraudster”.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari said that Khan’s call for a long march and his rising popularity has made the ruling party nervous otherwise such statements cannot be expected from him. “The government is exposing itself in an attempt to throw mud on the PTI chief. The educated people of Pakistan may smile at the Prime Minister’s statements, but they will not believe them,” he added.

He further said that the statements of both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in the cases relating to details of assets have proved who the real fraudsters are. He averred that Nawaz Sharif negates his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif’s narrative while her niece (Maryam Nawaz) says to the court that she has no property in London or Pakistan and on the contrary, her brothers (in London) say that their sister owns Avenfield flats,” he added.

He said after the recent results of the by-elections, the ruling parties know that whom the people are supporting and strongly believed that general elections should be held at the earliest to remove uncertainty from the country.

On audio leaks, he said the leaks from the Prime Minister’s House should be a matter of grave concern for the Prime Minister himself. “Even after so much security, if the Prime Minister's secrets are not safe then it is rightly assumed that it was being deliberately leaked,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Dreshk told the media that Imran Khan ‘deserves to be called fraudster’ who brought the country out of the economic crisis and kept the wheels of the economy moving. “For the common man, he introduced welfare programmes, including the Ehsaas programme and healths cover at a time when the country needed resources the most. He highlighted the problem of Kashmir at the international level and sensitized the western world about the true identity of Muslims,” he added.

“How could anyone give importance to the statement of the Prime Minister who put the feelings and emotions of the people and national interests at stake by entrusting the portfolio of the finance ministry to a person who in the past caused an irreparable loss to the country's resources,” he added.

