Kaira inaugurates Islamic Calligraphy expo

ISLAMABAD: Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday highlighted the significance of calligraphy and declared it the most fundamental element of Islamic art.

A three-day Islamic Calligraphy exhibition was organised by Centaurus management in connection with the birthday celebrations of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on Friday.

Qamar Zaman Kaira highlighted the significance of calligraphy, saying the Holy Qur’an, the book of God’s revelations to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was transmitted in Arabic, and that inherent within the Arabic script is the potential for developing a variety of ornamental forms.

He said the art of calligraphy had a prominent position in Islamic civilisation. Moral and spiritual education of the society has also been done through this art from Muslim calligraphers along with the expression of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Kaira also highlighted the efforts of Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan in providing the venue for such type of occasions and he appreciated their work in this regard.

The exhibition was inaugurated jointly by Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and GB Qamar Zaman Kaira, Group Director Sardar Group of Companies Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan and CEO of the Centaurus and Sardar Group of Companies Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan.

In the end a memento was presented to Qamar Zaman Kaira, while Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan also presented the Sardar Group of Company’s shield to Qamar Zaman Kaira for his visit to The Centaurus Mall.

