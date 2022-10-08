Turkish companies keen to assist in health sector

LAHORE: Turkish companies have shown interest to support Pakistan in development of raw material in pharma industry so that Pakistan can produce affordable medicines.

On the second day of the Pakistan-Turkiye Medical Expo, here at Expo Center, Turkish companies participating in the Expo Friday held interactions with Pakistani counterparts and discussed different business options.

Turkish and Pakistani medical, pharma and biomedical companies have set up stalls in the Expo. The display of equipment and medicine used in the health sector under one roof will help both countries upgrade and will boost trade ties.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik said: “Turkey supported Pakistan with vaccines to control the Corona pandemic and sent experts to train doctors on Congo Crimean Hemorrhage Fever cases in 2015. Turkey was very advanced in medical field and Pakistan was keen to learn best practices from them.”

