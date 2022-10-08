KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 07, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,085.25 High: 42,390.76 Low: 41,992.11 Net Change: 75.32 Volume (000): 104,268 Value (000): 7,476,392 Makt Cap (000) 1,638,377,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,086.75 NET CH (-) 43.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,648.20 NET CH (-) 13.71 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,239.13 NET CH (+) 5.17 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,394.02 NET CH (+) 38.37 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,696.88 NET CH (-) 20.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,528.55 NET CH (-) 30.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-October-2022 ====================================

