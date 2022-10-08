Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 07, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,085.25
High: 42,390.76
Low: 41,992.11
Net Change: 75.32
Volume (000): 104,268
Value (000): 7,476,392
Makt Cap (000) 1,638,377,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,086.75
NET CH (-) 43.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,648.20
NET CH (-) 13.71
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,239.13
NET CH (+) 5.17
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,394.02
NET CH (+) 38.37
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,696.88
NET CH (-) 20.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,528.55
NET CH (-) 30.51
------------------------------------
As on: 07-October-2022
====================================
