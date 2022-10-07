AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
Oct 07, 2022
Tokyo stocks end lower

AFP Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 01:57pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower Friday with investors disheartened by sagging stock futures on Wall Street and bracing for US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.71 percent, or 195.19 points, to end at 27,116.11, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.82 percent, or 15.67 points, to 1,906.80.

The dollar fetched 145.00 yen, against 145.11 yen seen on Thursday in New York.

The Japanese market was weighed down by lower US futures, and a wait-and-see mood also spread among investors before the release of US jobs data, which may provide new clues over how the Federal Reserve will move on future rate hikes.

Adding to these are “concerns over a global recession and the prospect of hawkish policies by central banks around the world dragging on”, Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group edged up 0.18 percent to 5,504 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.18 percent to 79,890 yen.

Sony Group lost 0.34 percent to 9,891 yen while Toyota slid 0.72 percent to 1,985.5 yen.

Semiconductor-related issues came under particular pressure.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, dropped 0.79 percent to 38,830 yen. Advantest, a major maker of tests for semiconductors, gave up 1.07 percent to 7,340 yen.

