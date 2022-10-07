AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
Oct 07, 2022
Rizwan the man once again as Pakistan post 167-5 against Bangladesh

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2022 09:27am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
CHRISTCHURCH: Mohammad Rizwan maintained his rich vein of batting form on Friday with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan made 167-5 against Bangladesh in a tri-series Twenty20 match in Christchurch.

Rizwan batted through the innings in cold, difficult conditions at Hagley Oval, tallying seven fours and two sixes in his 21st half-century.

His 50-ball knock dominated the start of a series, also involving hosts New Zealand, which the three teams are using to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Rizwan didn’t offer a chance as he lifted his career average in the shortest international format to 54.34.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-opener is coming off prolific form in the T20 home series loss to England, when he compiled a series-leading 316 runs.

After being asked to bat, Rizwan negotiated an awkward-paced wicket which caused several team-mates to miscue shots.

All five wickets to fall were via outfield catches, including two off Bangladesh’s best bowler, paceman Taskin Ahmed, who took 2-25.

Klaasen, Miller drive South Africa to 249-4 in rain-reduced ODI

Rizwan’s best support came from Shan Masood (31 off 22 balls) following an opening stand of 52 with captain Babar Azam (22 off 25).

Players from both teams regularly slipped on a surface made hard by unexpected weather conditions earlier in the week.

A cold blast left ground staff sweeping snow from the covers and outfield on Thursday morning.

Temperatures had climbed to a relatively warm 12 degrees Celsius (54F) for the start of the match.

