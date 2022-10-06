AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Klaasen, Miller drive South Africa to 249-4 in rain-reduced ODI

AFP Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 07:37pm
LUCKNOW: Powerful half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller steered South Africa to 249-4 against India in a rain-reduced opening one-day intentional on Thursday.

Klaasen (74) and the left-handed Miller (75) put on an unbeaten stand of 139 runs after the tourists lost their top four in the 40-overs-a-side ODI in Lucknow at the start of the three-match series.

The pair rebuilt the innings at a venue that witnessed a lot of rain for two days before play started Thursday afternoon and took the attack to the opposition.

Miller, who amassed 125 runs including a century in the three-match Twenty20 series which South Africa lost 2-1, reached his 18th ODI fifty.

Klaasen followed his partner to a fifty in the same over and the two changed gears with some luck from the fielders as Mohammed Siraj dropped Klaasen on 64.

South Africa’s Pretorius out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup

South Africa started steadily after being put into bat first but Shardul Thakur struck first to send Janneman Malan caught out at mid-wicket for 22.

Thakur struck again to send back skipper Temba Bavuma for eight as the batsman’s dry run of form continued after scores of 0, 0 and three in the Twenty20 series, which the tourists lost by 2-1.

The Proteas slipped further to 71-3 in the next over when Kuldeep Yadav bowled Aiden Markram out for nought with his left-arm wrist spin but Quinton de Kock stood firm.

The left-handed De Kock battled tough conditions due to moisture on the pitch at the start but slowed down in the middle overs and finally fell to debutant leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. He made 48.

India are fielding a second-string team after their Twenty20 side, led by Rohit Sharma, left for the World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.

