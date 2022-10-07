AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rizwan the man again as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

AFP Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 11:44am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CHRISTCHURCH: Mohammad Rizwan underlined why he will be a key weapon for Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup, top-scoring in a 21-run win over Bangladesh in Christchurch on Friday.

Rizwan maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 167-5, before restricting their opponents to 146-8.

It was the opening match of a week-long tournament, which also includes hosts New Zealand. All three teams are using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, Rizwan batted through the innings in cold conditions at Hagley Oval, tallying seven fours and two sixes in a chanceless 50-ball knock.

It was the 30-year-old’s 21st half-century in the format, continuing his form from last month’s T20 series against England, when he compiled a series-leading 316 runs.

His average in the format of 54.34 stands alone among the top 150 run-scorers. The next best is India’s Virat Kohli (50.84).

Rizwan’s best support on a tricky, two-paced wicket came from Shan Masood (31 off 22 balls), following an opening stand of 52 with captain Babar Azam (22 off 25) while Taskin Ahmed (2-25) was Bangladesh’s best bowler.

Rizwan said being patient after being sent in laid the foundation for a winning score.

“Early on the ball was a little bit grippy but me and the skipper decided to keep things simple,” he said. “We did very well but I thought we were 10 to 15 runs short on this kind of pitch.

“After that, the bowlers bowled very well to the plan.”

Klaasen, Miller drive South Africa to 249-4 in rain-reduced ODI

Bangladesh’s chase tailed off after Liton Das (35) and Afif Hossain (25) put on a slick 50 for the third wicket from 34 balls.

Some late hitting from Yasir Ali (42 not out) restored respectability while speedster Mohammad Wasim (3-24) enjoyed late success with the yorker.

Players from both teams regularly slipped on a surface made hard by unexpected weather conditions earlier in the week.

Pakistan Babar Azam England Bangladesh Mohammad Rizwan Taskin Ahmed T20 World Cup in Australia Twenty20 Christchurch

Comments

1000 characters

Rizwan the man again as Pakistan beat Bangladesh in T20 opener

Power tariff for five export-oriented sectors: Overwhelmed by APTMA push, Dar announces subsidy

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Oil steady as focus turns to US economic data

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories