AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bulls rule the day

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Bulls ruled the day at Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday after the Asian Development Bank stated that it would give Pakistan aid worth $2.3 billion, experts said.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 549.15 points or 1.32 percent and crossed 42,000 psychological level to close at 42,160.57 points. The index hit 42,201.55 points intraday high.

Trading activity however remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 442.582 million shares as compared to 635.590 million shares traded on Wednesday. However, total daily traded value on ready counter increased to Rs 13.714 billion against Wednesday’s Rs 10.525 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 70.93 points or 1.7 percent to close at 4,247.77 points with total daily turnover of 400.884 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 351.58 points or 2.17 percent to close at 16,546.80 points with total daily trading volumes of 328.410 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $301,843. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 62 billion to Rs 6.879 trillion. Out of total 373 active scrips, 206 closed in positive and 136 in negative while the value of 31 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 116.859 million shares and inched up by Rs 0.02 to close at Rs 1.59 followed by TPL Properties that gained Rs 0.99 to close at Rs 22.12 with 29.829 million shares. TRG Pakistan increased by Rs 3.49 to close at Rs 147.40 with 23.599 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Reliance Cotton were the top gainers increasing by Rs 50.00 and Rs 32.05 respectively to close at Rs 5,750.00 and Rs 460.01 while Sapphire Textile and Pak Services were the top losers declining by Rs 86.00 and Rs 76.81 respectively to close at Rs 1,063.00 and Rs 947.31.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that bulls ruled the day at PSX after the Asian Development Bank stated that it would give Pakistan aid worth $2.3 billion. The investors remained bullish continuing the positive momentum from previous close. While third-tier stocks led the volume board, the main board continued to be on the healthy side.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Technology (up 204.2 points), Fertilizer (up 109.9 points), E&Ps (up 84.3 points), Banks (up 77.8 points) and Power (up 42.5 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index inched up by 46.84 points or 0.52 percent to close at 9,130.67 points with total turnover of 1.328 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 9.88 points or 0.21 percent to close at 4,661.91 points with 45.256 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 75.27 points or 0.92 percent to close at 8,233.96 points with 12.912 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 82.15 points or 1.31 percent to close at 6,355.65 points with 26.399 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index increased by 61.27 points or 1.68 percent to close at 3,717.34 points with 20.889 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 177.93 points or 4.06 percent to close at 4,559.06 points with 171.823 million shares.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that Pakistan equities witnessed a bullish trend where the benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 42,160 level, up 1.32 percent. The day kicked off on a positive note over a drop in cut-off yields in Wednesday’s T-bill auctions and flood relief support from Asian Development Bank to the tune of $2.3-2.5 billion.

SYS, EFERT and TRG were the major contributor in the trading session cumulatively added 206 points in KSE-100 Index.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE-100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Bulls rule the day

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories