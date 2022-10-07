TDAP, TMA teams meet for TEXPO-2023 campaign

KARACHI: The team of Textile & Leather Division Officers of TDAP had a meeting with Towels Manufacturers Association (TMA) at TMA House on 5th October 2022 in connection with a marketing campaign for TEXPO-2023.

TDAP’s team apprised Association members about the upcoming 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO-2023) scheduled to be held from 26th to 28th May 2023 at Karachi Expo Center. A comprehensive presentation was given to the members present in the meeting and joined the meeting through the zoom link.

The participants were informed about how this event will be beneficial for enhancing their exports and boosting Pakistan’s textile exports across the world. The members appreciated the slogan of the event “Weaving the Way to Sustainability”, it will present Pakistan as a responsible supplying source for the world, and it will also add value to bring buyers to Pakistan.

TMA members assured that its members and the organization itself will participate in the event with great interest and zeal. TDAP’s team will have similar meetings with other Associations, Trade Bodies, and Chambers for the success of the event and to enhance the exports of the Textile & Leather sector of Pakistan.

