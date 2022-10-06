AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Tariq Bajwa as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance with the status of Minister of State which would take the total members of the prime minister’s cabinet to 75.

A notification to this effect issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday said that the prime minister, in terms of rule the Rules of Business, 1973, has appointed Tariq Bajwa, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect.

PM appoints 8 new special assistants

Bajwa served as chairman FBR, secretary finance and governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from 2013 to 2019. He also served as secretary Economic Affairs Division. The prime minister’s cabinet now includes 35 federal ministers, seven state ministers, four advisers, and 29 special assistants.

