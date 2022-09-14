PM appoints 8 new special assistants

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appointed eight new special assistants, bringing the number of special assistants to 25.

There were already 17 special assistants in the prime minister’s cabinet. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division, states that the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of Rules of Business, 1973 has been pleased to appoint the following as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, with immediate effect: Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA, Raza Rabani Khar, MNA, Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, Faisal Karim Kundi, Sardar Saleem Haider, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, and Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha.

According to the official website of the National Assembly of Pakistan, the federal cabinet currently has 33 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisors (three of which enjoy the status of federal minister), and 17 special assistants to the prime minister (excluding the appointments announced on Tuesday). Out of the 17 special assistants, two enjoy the status of federal minister while another 11 have the status of minister of state.

