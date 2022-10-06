PAC expresses displeasure over performance of former KPT chief

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, in the Parliament House pertaining to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The committee, as usual, discussed the audit paras and examined the grants for the year 2019-2020.

The committee decided that the next meeting would be held in Gwadar and Port Qasim Authority and KPT would also be visited.

The committee, however, gave the following recommendations: The chairman, PAC constituted four Sub-Committees of the PAC consisting each of four members. The Sub-Committees would be headed each by members, Wajiha Qamar, Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Saleem Mandviwalla and Mushahid Hussain Syed.

The committee, while examining the audit report expressed displeasure over bad governance of the former chairman KPT Board and requested the prime minister not to post him anywhere because he, interalia, committed several irregularities while awarding contracts to disqualified bidders and giving government land on lease on unimaginable lowest rates.

However, the committee appreciated the performance of the incumbent chairman KPT.

One of the members desired to know as to how many officers have been placed on deputation in the government departments during last six months.

The committee directed the secretary Ministry of Maritimes Affairs to provide the PAC with a list showing how many trucks are stuck up in KPT shipyard.

