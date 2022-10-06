Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 04-10-2022 OP-2 Marmotas Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022 Oil Pvt. Ltd OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 03-10-2022 B-2 Hafnia Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022 Sirius Oil Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Northern Disc Load East Wind 04-10-2022 Dedication Container Shipping Co B-14/B-15 Grampus Disc General Sea Hawks Asia Global Brave Cargo Pvt. Ltd 03-10-2022 B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022 Nmb-1 Al Load Animal N.S Shipping 23-06-2022 Davi Feed Line Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 05-07-2022 Hilal 1 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 04-10-2022 Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line Thailand Container Pakistan 05-10-2022 ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Jag Pooja 05-10-2022 D/25000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Dina Ocean 05-10-2022 L/22000 Cement Global Maritime Pvt. Ltd River Globe 06-10-2022 D/44367 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Tong Young 06-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical East Wind Shipping Company Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Molasses Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd X-Press 06-10-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Southern Anoa 05-10-2022 Tanker - Stolt Maple 05-10-2022 Tanker - Prague Express 05-10-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 African Finch Rice GAC Oct 04, 2022 MW-2 Nil MW-4 Bao Coal Wilhelmsen Oct. 04, 2022 Run QICT Maersk Containers GAC Oct. 04, 2022 Chicago QICT Henrika Containers MSC Oct. 04, 2022 Schulte Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sargodha Furnace Alpine Oct. 02, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Copenhagen Wheat Water Oct. 03, 2022 Eagle Link ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Pyxis Epsilon Palm oil Alpine Oct. 05, 2022 MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Chicago Containers GAC Oct. 05, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Xpress Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder Oct. 05, 2022 EM Astoria Containers GAC - Argent Phosphoric Alpine - Gerbera Acid Evnia Cement/Rice Ocean Services - Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth Clipper Hebe Chemical Alpine - Ibis Pacific Soyabean oil Sea Trade - Global Unity Wheat Bulk Shipping - Atlantis Condensate Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Al-Wajbah LNG - Oct. 05, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022