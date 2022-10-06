AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp.     04-10-2022
OP-2              Marmotas       Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       04-10-2022
                                 Oil            Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     03-10-2022
B-2               Hafnia         Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       04-10-2022
                  Sirius         Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Northern       Disc Load      East Wind          04-10-2022
                  Dedication     Container      Shipping Co
B-14/B-15         Grampus        Disc General   Sea Hawks Asia Global
                  Brave          Cargo          Pvt. Ltd           03-10-2022
B-16/B-17         African        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Isabelle       Urea           Shipping Corp.     16-09-2022
Nmb-1             Al             Load Animal    N.S Shipping       23-06-2022
                  Davi           Feed           Line
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      05-07-2022
                  Hilal 1        Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         OOCL           Disc Load      OOCL Pakistan      04-10-2022
                  Charleston     Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Cosco          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping Line
                  Thailand       Container      Pakistan           05-10-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Jag Pooja         05-10-2022     D/25000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Dina Ocean        05-10-2022     L/22000 Cement               Global Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
River Globe       06-10-2022     D/44367 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Tong Young        06-10-2022     D/1000 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Ulriken           06-10-2022     D/3500 Chemical                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Nord Steady       06-10-2022     L/25000 Molasses              Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
X-Press           06-10-2022     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                              Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern
Anoa              05-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
Stolt Maple       05-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
Prague
Express           05-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              African Finch  Rice           GAC              Oct 04, 2022
MW-2              Nil
MW-4              Bao            Coal           Wilhelmsen      Oct. 04, 2022
                  Run
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Oct. 04, 2022
                  Chicago
QICT              Henrika        Containers     MSC             Oct. 04, 2022
                  Schulte                       Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sargodha       Furnace        Alpine          Oct. 02, 2022
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Copenhagen     Wheat          Water           Oct. 03, 2022
                   Eagle                        Link
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pyxis
Epsilon           Palm oil       Alpine                         Oct. 05, 2022
MSC Malin         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chicago           Containers     GAC                            Oct. 05, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Xpress
Bardsey           Containers     Xpress Feeder                  Oct. 05, 2022
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                        -
Argent            Phosphoric     Alpine                                     -
Gerbera           Acid
Evnia             Cement/Rice    Ocean Services                             -
Jo Redwood        Gasoline       Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Clipper Hebe      Chemical       Alpine                                     -
Ibis Pacific      Soyabean oil   Sea Trade                                  -
Global Unity      Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
Atlantis          Condensate     Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Wajbah         LNG            -                              Oct. 05, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

