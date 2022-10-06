KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 04-10-2022
OP-2 Marmotas Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022
Oil Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 03-10-2022
B-2 Hafnia Disc Base Gac Pakistan 04-10-2022
Sirius Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Northern Disc Load East Wind 04-10-2022
Dedication Container Shipping Co
B-14/B-15 Grampus Disc General Sea Hawks Asia Global
Brave Cargo Pvt. Ltd 03-10-2022
B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National
Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022
Nmb-1 Al Load Animal N.S Shipping 23-06-2022
Davi Feed Line
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 05-07-2022
Hilal 1 Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 OOCL Disc Load OOCL Pakistan 04-10-2022
Charleston Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Cosco Disc Load Cosco Shipping Line
Thailand Container Pakistan 05-10-2022
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Jag Pooja 05-10-2022 D/25000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Dina Ocean 05-10-2022 L/22000 Cement Global Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
River Globe 06-10-2022 D/44367 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Tong Young 06-10-2022 D/1000 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Ulriken 06-10-2022 D/3500 Chemical East Wind
Shipping Company
Nord Steady 06-10-2022 L/25000 Molasses Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
X-Press 06-10-2022 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern
Anoa 05-10-2022 Tanker -
Stolt Maple 05-10-2022 Tanker -
Prague
Express 05-10-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 African Finch Rice GAC Oct 04, 2022
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Bao Coal Wilhelmsen Oct. 04, 2022
Run
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Oct. 04, 2022
Chicago
QICT Henrika Containers MSC Oct. 04, 2022
Schulte Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sargodha Furnace Alpine Oct. 02, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Copenhagen Wheat Water Oct. 03, 2022
Eagle Link
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Pyxis
Epsilon Palm oil Alpine Oct. 05, 2022
MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Chicago Containers GAC Oct. 05, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Xpress
Bardsey Containers Xpress Feeder Oct. 05, 2022
EM Astoria Containers GAC -
Argent Phosphoric Alpine -
Gerbera Acid
Evnia Cement/Rice Ocean Services -
Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth
Clipper Hebe Chemical Alpine -
Ibis Pacific Soyabean oil Sea Trade -
Global Unity Wheat Bulk Shipping -
Atlantis Condensate Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Al-Wajbah LNG - Oct. 05, 2022
=============================================================================
