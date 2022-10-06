AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd #                   30-Sep-22    06-10-2022                                   06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #       28-Sep-22    07-10-2022                                   07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd              01-10-2022   07-10-2022   40% (F)          29-Sep-22      07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                  03-10-2022   07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #       03-10-2022   10-10-2022                                   10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd #   03-10-2022   11-10-2022                                   11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                   04-10-2022   11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd            04-10-2022   11-10-2022   15% (F),10% B    30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd             05-10-2022   12-10-2022   5% (F)           03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd       05-10-2022   12-10-2022   30% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
 Ltd                            10-10-2022   12-10-2022   25% (i)          06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd          06-10-2022   13-10-2022   50% (F)          04-10-2022     13-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
 Ltd #                          07-10-2022   14-10-2022                                   14-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd                07-10-2022   14-10-2022   10% (F)          05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                  08-10-2022   15-10-2022   60% (F)          06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.       08-10-2022   15-10-2022   30% (F)          06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd             09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                   15-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd         10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL              17-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd         10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL              17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd               10-10-2022   17-10-2022   NIL              17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #        11-10-2022   17-10-2022                                   17-10-2022
The Hub Power Company
Ltd                             13-10-2022   17-10-2022   155% (i)         11-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25% (F)          07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                   11-10-2022   18-10-2022   20% (F), 4% (B)  07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd              11-10-2022   18-10-2022   NIL              24-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd #               12-10-2022   18-10-2022                                   18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
 PK Ltd                         12-10-2022   18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd           12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd                12-10-2022   19-10-2022   NIL              19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan
Ltd                             12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15% (F)          10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd             13-10-2022   19-10-2022   NIL              19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd               12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL              20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd              13-10-2022   20-10-2022   20% (F)          11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                 13-10-2022   20-10-2022   60% (F)          11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd              13-10-2022   20-10-2022   150% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics
Ltd                             14-10-2022   20-10-2022   15% (F)          12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                        14-10-2022   20-10-2022   50% (F)          12-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd            14-10-2022   20-10-2022   Nil              20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd              14-10-2022   20-10-2022   100% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd         14-10-2022   20-10-2022   25% B            12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills
 Ltd                            07-10-2022   21-10-2022   100% (F)         5-Oct-22       21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd        13-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL              21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba                        14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL              21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd               14-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL              21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd            14-10-2022   21-10-2022   50% (F)          12-10-2022     21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd        15-10-2022   21-10-2022   12.5% (B)        13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Ltd                             15-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL              21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd #              15-10-2022   21-10-2022                                   21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical Industries
Ltd                             15-10-2022   21-10-2022   80% (F)          13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
 Enterprises Ltd                15-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                             21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd                16-10-2022   21-10-2022   NIL                             21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                     14-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                             22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank
 Ltd                            15-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                             22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd             15-10-2022   22-10-2022   NIL                             22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd        15-10-2022   22-10-2022   15% (F)          13-10-2022     22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL
Habib Ltd                       12-10-2022   24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                 17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10% (F)          13-10-2022     24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                 17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                             24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                 17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                             24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
 Bank Ltd                       17-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                             24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd        18-10-2022   24-10-2022   50% (F)          14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd             18-10-2022   24-10-2022   NIL                             24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd        17-10-2022   25-10-2022   20% (F)          13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd            17-10-2022   25-10-2022   23% (F)          13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan International Bulk
 Terminal                       18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
 Company Ltd                    18-10-2022   25-10-2022   25% (F)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd              18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL              25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd         18-10-2022   25-10-2022   20% (F)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                 18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                18-10-2022   25-10-2022   15% B            14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Ltd                             18-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.              19-10-2022   25-10-2022   10% (F)          17-10-2022     25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd                19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd         19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
Ltd                             19-10-2022   25-10-2022   100% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd             16-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                             26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd         16-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd             17-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)         13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd             18-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd          18-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)          14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Arpak International
 Investments Ltd.               19-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                             26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                  19-10-2022   26-10-2022   12% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod               19-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                   19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   26-10-2022   40 (F)           17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares               19-10-2022   26-10-2022   5%                              26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd                     19-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd          19-10-2022   26-10-2022   5% (F)           17-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                  20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd           20-10-2022   26-10-2022   20% (B)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd      20-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd     20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd                       20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   26-10-2022   500% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022   26-10-2022   75% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)       18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
 Company Ltd                    20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd          20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd    20-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                             26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba              20-10-2022   26-10-2022   9% (F)           18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First Elite Capital Modaraba    20-10-2022   26-10-2022   NIL                             26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd             20-10-2022   26-10-2022   100% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd           20-10-2022   26-10-2022   40% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                 20-10-2022   26-10-2022   Nil                             26-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd                20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd           20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Flying Cement
Company Ltd                     20-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd                 20-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Ltd                             20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                    20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
 Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% B            18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   27-10-2022   715% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd            20-10-2022   27-10-2022   330% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   27-10-2022   214.5% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   27-10-2022   7.5% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   3.744% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                  20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque
Spinning Mills Ltd              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd            20-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% B            18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Ltd                             20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd                       20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd      20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                 20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd                  20-10-2022   27-10-2022   30% (F)          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd             20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd          20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd              20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        20-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                     21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba          21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd               21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd           21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                    21-10-2022   27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022   100% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd               21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills
Ltd                             21-10-2022   27-10-2022   50% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile Mills
Ltd                             21-10-2022   27-10-2022   10% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd.              21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   40% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd                21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022   100% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd             21-10-2022   27-10-2022   15% (F)          19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   20% (F) 25% (B)  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd           21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd          21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022   Nil                             27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd             21-10-2022   27-10-2022   200% (F), 20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Steel & Allied
 Products Ltd                   21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd      21-10-2022   27-10-2022   7.5% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd                21-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2022   27-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                     15-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (B)          13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd                     15-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)          13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                 18-10-2022   28-10-2022   4.5% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba            18-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)          14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                        20-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd             20-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd            21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F), 20% B   19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers
 Ltd                            21-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd                21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd          21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd                     21-10-2022   28-10-2022   9.75% B          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                     21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd          21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd         21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd              21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd                21-10-2022   28-10-2022   40% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                    21-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd     21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd           21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shifa International
 Hospitals Ltd                  21-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (F)          19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products
Ltd                             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd            21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd             21-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd              22-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F) 10% (B)  20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL              28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
 PREFERENCE SHARES              22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Rs. 1.18*        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHASTEEL CONVT.
 CUM. PREF                      22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Rs. 1.17*        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd          22-10-2022   28-10-2022   20% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Ltd                             22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba        22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd               22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                     22-10-2022   28-10-2022   50% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd                       22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2022   28-10-2022   5% (F)           20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics Internationa
l Ltd                           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd             22-10-2022   28-10-2022   5% (F)           20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals
Ltd                             22-10-2022   28-10-2022   15% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd      22-10-2022   28-10-2022   40% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2022   28-10-2022   10% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd          22-10-2022   28-10-2022   25% (B)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd         22-10-2022   28-10-2022   50% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd                   22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd        22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd               22-10-2022   28-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd               22-10-2022   28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd             19-10-2022   29-10-2022   130% (F)         17-10-2022     28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd               24-10-2022   30-10-2022   50% (F)          20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
 Industries Ltd                 22-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                             31-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba         24-10-2022   31-10-2022   NIL                             28-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd              24-10-2022   31-10-2022   15% (B)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd       27-10-2022   31-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba          26-10-2022   08-11-2022   10% B            24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                    15-11-2022   21-11-2022   10% (B)          11-11-2022
====================================================================================================

Extra Ordinary General Meeting#

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

