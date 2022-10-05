AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX slides as strong U.S. hiring data props up yields

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:52pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, with precious metal miners and utility stocks leading the declines, as bond yields rose after U.S. private payrolls data suggested resilient demand for labor.

At 09:58 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 140 points, or 0.72%, at 19,230.99.

The TSX rallied 5% in the last two days after softer U.S. economic data and a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from Australia stirred hopes for less aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

However, sentiment in the market weakened as New Zealand’s central bank stuck to its rate-hiking spree and after U.S. data showed a spurt in private sector hiring in September, suggesting demand for workers remained strong despite rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

The payrolls data triggered a rise in Treasury yields , which in turn weighed on rate-sensitive technology stocks that fell 0.8%. Canadian bond yields also climbed.

All eyes are now on more comprehensive and closely watched nonfarm jobs report on Friday for further evidence that the Fed’s tightening measures are having the desired cooling effect on the labor market.

Meanwhile, Canadian trade balance data for August came in lower than expected, showing a decline in exports as crude prices took a toll.

Utilities sector dipped 1.6%, dragged down by a 4.8% slide in Ballard Power after Citigroup cut price target on its U.S.-listed shares.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6% as gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,707.1 an ounce.

The heavyweight energy sector climbed 0.5%, tracking a rise in crude prices, while the financial sector slipped 0.7%.

Dye & Durham (D&D) slid 3.9% after it pitched a $825.37 million (A$1.27 billion) bid for Australia’s Link Administration.

On the TSX, 42 issues were higher, while 193 issues declined for a 4.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.60 million shares traded.

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there was one new 52-week high and 16 new lows, with total volume of 44.49 million shares.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX slides as strong U.S. hiring data props up yields

SBP to soon complete probe into alleged forex manipulation by banks: spokesperson

Ninth successive gain: Rupee settles under 224 as appreciation run continues

ECP seeks Imran Khan’s bank accounts details from SBP

Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to deep cuts, U.S. stockpiles fall

Indian army pilot killed in chopper crash near China border

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Haball confident its digital lending platform will help increase Coca-Cola Pakistan's sales

KSE-100 climbs 0.63% aided by 16-month high volumes

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

Read more stories