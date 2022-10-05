AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Oct 05, 2022
US stocks pull back as market eyes OPEC decision

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:32pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday following two strong sessions as markets digested solid US hiring data and awaited details of an expected production cut by global oil exporters.

US private employment increased by 208,000 last month as schools reopened and pandemic concerns receded, up compared to August, according to data from payroll firm ADP.

The report comes ahead of Friday’s key government jobs release, which will be scrutinized for its implications for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Hopes that the Fed could moderate its stance have fueled the equity market rally the last two days.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9 percent at 30,054.40.

Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 3,749.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.5 percent to 11,009.16.

Oil prices climbed early Wednesday as markets awaited final word from the OPEC meeting in Vienna.

The 13-nation OPEC cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies is reportedly considering a reduction in output of up to two million barrels a day – which would be the biggest cut since 2020.

Twitter fell 2.1 percent after jumping more than 20 percent Tuesday following the revival of Elon Musk’s bid to acquire the social media company.

