Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz left on Wednesday for London to visit her father Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Maryam said she was eager to meet her father.

"I am thankful to Almighty Allah that I am finally going to meet my father,” she said.

Maryam gets passport back

The PML-N leader's visit to London comes a day after she received her passport from the Deputy Registrar of Lahore High Court.

On October 3, the LHC had directed the officer to return Maryam's passport surrendered to the court in 2019 for getting bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case in addition to a surety bond of Rs 70 million.

A full bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh took up Maryam's petition.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted Maryam and her husband Captain Safdar (retired) in the Avenfield case, four years after their conviction.

On July 6, 2018, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the Avenfield Apartment case and given them prison terms of ten years, seven years, and one year, respectively. The court had later suspended their sentences.