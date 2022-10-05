AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 318 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 133.1 (0.86%)
Saudi bourse extends gains as OPEC+ mulls output cuts

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 02:27pm
Saudi Arabia stocks advanced on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, buoyed by prospects of OPEC+ producers delivering a big cut in crude oil output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, will meet in Vienna to discuss output cuts of up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an OPEC source.

Saudi Arabia is a part of OPEC.

JP Morgan said OPEC+ oil-producing countries would cut production with or without an agreement at their meeting later in the day, with prices likely to retest $100 a barrel in the fourth quarter due to a supply deficit.

Oil prices, a key factor for the Gulf’s financial markets, were little changed ahead of the meeting of OPEC+ producers after gaining more than 3% in the previous session.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index advanced 0.8%, boosted by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade; Saudi extends gains

The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector maintained brisk activity growth in September, albeit at a slightly slower pace than August, as new business drove gains in output and employment, a survey showed.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was up 0.1%. The Qatari index rose 0.5%, extending gains from the previous session, when the index saw its biggest intraday gain in more than four years.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2.3%, as investors grew hopeful future global interest rate rises might become less aggressive amid early signs previous policy tightening was working to temper price pressures in some major world economies.

United Arab Emirates MENA Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index

