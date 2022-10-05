Corps commander of Peshawar meets tribal elders, lauds their sacrifices

ISLAMABAD: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Tuesday met tribal elders’ part of grand Uthmanzai Jirga in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

According to the military’s media wing, the Corps Commander met the tribal elders part of grand Uthmanzai jirga. During the meeting, Lt Gen Hassan lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area and assured that the Pakistan Army will provide all possible assistance to the locals.

It stated that the Malaks and Mashrans [elders] also thanked Pakistan Army for the restoration of peace in the area and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development. They also assured the Corps Commander of their unflinching support to security forces.

The sources in the Defence Ministry said that the Uthmanzai is the largest jirga which has the representation from all North Waziristan district.

Earlier, elders of Uthmanzai Wazir tribe in North Waziristan tribal district put off their protest, against the incidence of targeted killing and to reopen the roads and bazaars, on the request of elders from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Bakakhel Wazir tribe.

The residents of North Waziristan had started the protest movement against the targeted killings with people blocking major roads in the district and closing bazaars.

Trade with Afghanistan via Ghulam Khan border crossing was also disrupted due to the closure of roads in the district. However, the sources said the disruption had been minimised and more or less 500 trucks cross daily.

The sources further said that the Pakistan army frequently interacted with the public, adding that negotiations are underway and the situation is much better now and soon the remaining issues will be resolved too.

