AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corps commander of Peshawar meets tribal elders, lauds their sacrifices

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:30am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Tuesday met tribal elders’ part of grand Uthmanzai Jirga in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

According to the military’s media wing, the Corps Commander met the tribal elders part of grand Uthmanzai jirga. During the meeting, Lt Gen Hassan lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area and assured that the Pakistan Army will provide all possible assistance to the locals.

It stated that the Malaks and Mashrans [elders] also thanked Pakistan Army for the restoration of peace in the area and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development. They also assured the Corps Commander of their unflinching support to security forces.

The sources in the Defence Ministry said that the Uthmanzai is the largest jirga which has the representation from all North Waziristan district.

Earlier, elders of Uthmanzai Wazir tribe in North Waziristan tribal district put off their protest, against the incidence of targeted killing and to reopen the roads and bazaars, on the request of elders from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Bakakhel Wazir tribe.

The residents of North Waziristan had started the protest movement against the targeted killings with people blocking major roads in the district and closing bazaars.

Trade with Afghanistan via Ghulam Khan border crossing was also disrupted due to the closure of roads in the district. However, the sources said the disruption had been minimised and more or less 500 trucks cross daily.

The sources further said that the Pakistan army frequently interacted with the public, adding that negotiations are underway and the situation is much better now and soon the remaining issues will be resolved too.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Army tribal elders Corps commander of Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat

Comments

1000 characters

Corps commander of Peshawar meets tribal elders, lauds their sacrifices

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories