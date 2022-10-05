Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 66,397 tonnes of cargo comprising 33,725 tonnes of import cargo and 32,672 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 33,725 comprised of 22,065 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,639 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,021 tonnes of Urea.

The total export cargo of 32,672 tonnes comprised of 26,262 tonnes of containerized cargo, 110 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4428 containers comprising of 1686 containers import and 2742 containers export were handled on Tuesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 361 of 20’s and 469 of 40’s loaded while 37 of 20’s and 175 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 495 of 20’s and 501 of 40’s loaded containers while 489 of 20’s and 378 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 05, ships namely Shanghai Voyager, Thorswind, Southern Anoa, Grampus Brave and MT SHalamar have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, X-Press Dhaulagiri, Blue Fin, Nave Estella, Ital Usodimare, Shanghai Voyager, Thorswind and Brotonne Bridge have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022