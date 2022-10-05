KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,350.43 High: 41,587.61 Low: 41,211.70 Net Change: 138.73 Volume (000): 115,729 Value (000): 7,140,441 Makt Cap (000) 1,611,063,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,081.66 NET CH (-) 10.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,520.11 NET CH (+) 72.02 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,165.70 NET CH (-) 16.64 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,247.94 NET CH (+) 122.50 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,641.59 NET CH (-) 29.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,249.86 NET CH (+) 111.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-October-2022 ====================================

