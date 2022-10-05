Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,350.43
High: 41,587.61
Low: 41,211.70
Net Change: 138.73
Volume (000): 115,729
Value (000): 7,140,441
Makt Cap (000) 1,611,063,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,081.66
NET CH (-) 10.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,520.11
NET CH (+) 72.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,165.70
NET CH (-) 16.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,247.94
NET CH (+) 122.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,641.59
NET CH (-) 29.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,249.86
NET CH (+) 111.02
------------------------------------
As on: 04-October-2022
====================================
