BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 04, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,350.43
High:                      41,587.61
Low:                       41,211.70
Net Change:                   138.73
Volume (000):                115,729
Value (000):               7,140,441
Makt Cap (000)         1,611,063,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,081.66
NET CH                     (-) 10.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,520.11
NET CH                     (+) 72.02
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,165.70
NET CH                     (-) 16.64
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,247.94
NET CH                    (+) 122.50
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,641.59
NET CH                     (-) 29.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,249.86
NET CH                    (+) 111.02
------------------------------------
As on:               04-October-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

