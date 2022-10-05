KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
The Hub Power Company Ltd 26-Sep-22 05-10-2022 NIL 05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 28-Sep-22 05-10-2022 05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd 30-Sep-22 06-10-2022 06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd 28-Sep-22 07-10-2022 07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd 01-10-2022 07-10-2022 40% (F) 29-Sep-22 07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 03-10-2022 07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 03-10-2022 10-10-2022 10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Ltd 03-10-2022 11-10-2022 11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F),10% B 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company
Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd 10-10-2022 12-10-2022 25% (i) 06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 10% (F) 05-10-2022 14-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 30% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 10-10-2022 17-10-2022 NIL 17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 11-10-2022 17-10-2022 17-10-2022
Interloop Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 20% (F),4% (B) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd 12-10-2022 18-10-2022 18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-10-2022 18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd 13-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 20% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 150% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 60% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 15% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Thal Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25% B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 Nil 20-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 07-10-2022 21-10-2022 100% (F) 05-10-2022 21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 21-10-2022
Fauji Cement
Company Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 12.5% (B) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank
AL Habib Ltd 12-10-2022 24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
&Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper
Products Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Flying Cement
Company Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ltd Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F)25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 9.75% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F)
10% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
PREFERENCE 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 28-10-2022
SHARES AISHASTEEL
CONVT. CUM.
PREF 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 25% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 31-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% B 24-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments