AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
The Hub Power Company Ltd      26-Sep-22     05-10-2022    NIL                            05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd          28-Sep-22     05-10-2022                                   05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                    30-Sep-22     06-10-2022                                   06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd        28-Sep-22     07-10-2022                                   07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd             01-10-2022    07-10-2022    40% (F)         29-Sep-22      07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                 03-10-2022    07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd        03-10-2022    10-10-2022                                   10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
Ltd                            03-10-2022    11-10-2022                                   11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro
Polymer & Chemicals Ltd        04-10-2022    11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd           04-10-2022    11-10-2022    15% (F),10% B   30-Sep-22      11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd            05-10-2022    12-10-2022    5% (F)          03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company
Ltd                            05-10-2022    12-10-2022    30% (F)         03-10-2022     12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Ltd                  10-10-2022    12-10-2022    25% (i)         06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd         06-10-2022    13-10-2022    50% (F)         04-10-2022     13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd               07-10-2022    14-10-2022    10% (F)         05-10-2022     14-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd    07-10-2022    14-10-2022                                   14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.      08-10-2022    15-10-2022    30% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                 08-10-2022    15-10-2022    60% (F)         06-10-2022     15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd            09-10-2022    15-10-2022                                   15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd        10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                      10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd        10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd         11-10-2022    17-10-2022                                   17-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                  11-10-2022    18-10-2022    20% (F),4% (B)  07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd             11-10-2022    18-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               11-10-2022    18-10-2022    25% (F)         07-10-2022     18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                12-10-2022    18-10-2022                                   18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd    12-10-2022    18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd     12-10-2022    19-10-2022    15% (F)         10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd               12-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022    19-10-2022    150% (F)        10-10-2022     19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd            13-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              12-10-2022    20-10-2022    NIL                            20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022    20% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022    150% (F)        11-10-2022     20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                13-10-2022    20-10-2022    60% (F)         11-10-2022     20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd             14-10-2022    20-10-2022    100% (F)        12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles &
Ceramics Ltd                   14-10-2022    20-10-2022    15% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                       14-10-2022    20-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022     20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd        14-10-2022    20-10-2022    25% B           12-10-2022     20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd           14-10-2022    20-10-2022    Nil                            20-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd         07-10-2022    21-10-2022    100% (F)        05-10-2022     21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd       13-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd           14-10-2022    21-10-2022    50% (F)         12-10-2022     21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba                       14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd              14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
 Enterprises Ltd               15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Ltd                 15-10-2022    21-10-2022    80% (F)         13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd               15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                   21-10-2022
Fauji Cement
Company Ltd                    15-10-2022    21-10-2022    12.5% (B)       13-10-2022     21-10-2022
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Ltd                 15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd               16-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                    14-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd            15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd       15-10-2022    22-10-2022    15% (F)         13-10-2022     22-10-2022
Escorts Investment
Bank Ltd                       15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank
 AL Habib Ltd                  12-10-2022    24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings
 &Investments Ltd              17-10-2022    24-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022     24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                       17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd       18-10-2022    24-10-2022    50% (F)         14-10-2022     24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd            18-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd       17-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd           17-10-2022    25-10-2022    23% (F)         13-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd        18-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd             18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022    15% B           14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper
Products Ltd                   18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    18-10-2022    25-10-2022    25% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.             19-10-2022    25-10-2022    10% (F)         17-10-2022     25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd               19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company
 Ltd                           19-10-2022    25-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd            16-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd            17-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd         18-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd            18-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd          19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022    12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod              19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                  19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares              19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5%                             26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
 Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
 Works Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd    20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022    75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
 Company Ltd                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills
Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
Modaraba                       20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                 20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement
Company Ltd                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company
Ltd                            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
 Pak Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
First Treet
 Manufacturing Modaraba        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors
Ltd                            20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ltd Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022    30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills
 Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)25% (B)  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022    7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohat Cement
 Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                18-10-2022    28-10-2022    4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba           18-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                       20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd            20-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F),20% B   19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
 Company Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)
10% (B)                        20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL
PREFERENCE                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022                                   28-10-2022
SHARES AISHASTEEL
 CONVT. CUM.
PREF                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022                                   28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd                      22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd            19-10-2022    29-10-2022    130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                 22-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022    15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd      27-10-2022    31-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba         26-10-2022    08-11-2022    10% B           24-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   15-11-2022    21-11-2022    10% (B)         11-11-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories