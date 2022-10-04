AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Chinese Muslims donate food for flood victims

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 07:18am
KARACHI: Stepping up support to the flood affectees, Chinese Muslims along with Hasan Traders donated food items, which the Alkhidmat Karachi helped to distribute among the families in the tent city here, officials said on Monday.

The donated food items were given to around 300 families living inside the tent city, as scores of Alkhidmat workers and volunteers helped carry out the distribution work.

The ration included flour, sugar, cooking oil, cereals, tea, rice and other necessities.

Besides, Alkhidmat has also set up a medical camp in the tent city with the assistance of Friends of Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Canada and Australia.

Doctors and paramedics remain present at the medical camp to examine people suspected of suffering from waterborne and other diseases.

Free of cost medicines are also being provided to patients along with an advice and recommendations for precautionary measures against diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig thanked Chinese Muslims for their assistance, saying that "Alkhidmat’s relief operation continues with the aid relief supplies across the flooded areas."

He assured that the charity organization is looking after flood affectees in the tent cities who are also provided with meals and potable water daily.

Water logging continues to force the affectees to stay away from their flooded towns, he showed worries, urging upon people with financial resources to underpin Alkhidmat’s relief operations.

