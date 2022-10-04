Hashoo Group teams up with NEECA for energy conservation

ISLAMABAD: Of the various challenges that we face today, be they economic, political or social, there is a growing consensus that climate change is the most existential. Although Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is eighth on a list compiled by the NGO Germanwatch of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

With this in sight, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, COO Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group and Dr Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director NEECA on 30th September at the NEECA building, Islamabad. By signing this MoU, both the organisations, Hashoo Hotels and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), have entered in a new era of energy efficiency and conservation, which will benefit Hashoo Hotels financially.

On the occasion, Haseeb Gardezi said that “Following the vision of Murtaza Hashwani, at Hashoo Group we are committed to achieving our Net Zero goals by the year 2030. Together with NEECA, we at all our hotels, are looking to introduce energy audits and energy saving initiatives for reducing carbon emissions.”

