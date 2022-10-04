AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hashoo Group teams up with NEECA for energy conservation

Press Release Published 04 Oct, 2022 07:28am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Of the various challenges that we face today, be they economic, political or social, there is a growing consensus that climate change is the most existential. Although Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions but is eighth on a list compiled by the NGO Germanwatch of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

With this in sight, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, COO Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group and Dr Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director NEECA on 30th September at the NEECA building, Islamabad. By signing this MoU, both the organisations, Hashoo Hotels and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), have entered in a new era of energy efficiency and conservation, which will benefit Hashoo Hotels financially.

On the occasion, Haseeb Gardezi said that “Following the vision of Murtaza Hashwani, at Hashoo Group we are committed to achieving our Net Zero goals by the year 2030. Together with NEECA, we at all our hotels, are looking to introduce energy audits and energy saving initiatives for reducing carbon emissions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change Hashoo group MoU signed NEECA energy conservation

Comments

1000 characters

Hashoo Group teams up with NEECA for energy conservation

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories