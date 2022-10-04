KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 286,407 tonnes of cargo comprising 229,860 tonnes of import cargo and 56,547 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 229,860 comprised of 100,269 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 183 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,760 tonnes of DAP, 8,320 tonnes of Petcoke, 13,839 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 4,483 tonnes of Urea & 94,006 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 56,547 tonnes comprised of 35,115 tonnes of containerized cargo, 390 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,442 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement & 11,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7785 containers comprising of 4397 containers import and 3388 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1195 of 20’s and 1551 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 322 of 20’s and 488 of 40’s loaded containers while 354 of 20’s and 868 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.Some 08 ships namely, Hyundai Bangkok, Brotonne Bridge, Ital Usodmare, X-press Dhaulagiri, Brotonne Bridge Galveston Highway, Apl Antwerp and Northern Discovery have berth at Karachi Port.

Around, 11 ships namely, MSC Malin, KMTC Colombo, Stamford Eagle, Heung Apioneer, Hyundai Bangkok, Mumbai, Evangelia D, African Toucan, Galveston Highway, MT Lahore and APL Antwerp have sailed out from Karachi Port. PORT QASIM

A Cargo volume of 156,794 tonnes, comprising 116,870 tonnes imports cargo and 39,924 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,260` Containers (1,968 TEUs Imports and 2,292 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Pyxis Epsilon, Copenhagen Eagel, Pacific Infinity and MSC Rikku & another ship ‘Lisa’ carrying Palm oil, Wheat, Steel coil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, MW-2 and QICT Monday, 3rd Oct-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022