BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 03, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,211.70
High: 41,402.91
Low: 41,092.07
Net Change: 83.03
Volume (000): 121,798
Value (000): 8,349,211
Makt Cap (000) 1,596,901,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,091.94
NET CH (+) 4.91
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,448.09
NET CH (-) 18.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,182.34
NET CH (-) 37.25
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,125.44
NET CH (+) 300.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,670.68
NET CH (-) 0.20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,138.84
NET CH (+) 33.64
------------------------------------
As on: 03-October-2022
====================================
