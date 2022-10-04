KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 03, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,211.70 High: 41,402.91 Low: 41,092.07 Net Change: 83.03 Volume (000): 121,798 Value (000): 8,349,211 Makt Cap (000) 1,596,901,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,091.94 NET CH (+) 4.91 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,448.09 NET CH (-) 18.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,182.34 NET CH (-) 37.25 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,125.44 NET CH (+) 300.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,670.68 NET CH (-) 0.20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,138.84 NET CH (+) 33.64 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-October-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

