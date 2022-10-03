LHC dimisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, Aaj News reported.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural ruled on Elahi’s petition that sought the dismissal of a money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In his petition, Elahi maintained that the FIA’s money laundering case against him was the result of "political engineering", and an attempt to hold his media trial.

“The NAB law supersedes all criminal laws and the bureau already gave Moonis a clean-chit in the cases,” the petition added.

Earlier, a banking court had summoned Moonis and others on October 11 in the money laundering case after the FIA filed a challan.

About the case

The FIA launched the case two years ago after the Sugar Commission – tasked to investigate the sugar crisis in 2019 - found Moonis among the beneficiaries of the sugar crisis in the country.

The FIR lodged in light of the Sugar Commission report, said that Moonis was involved in the money laundering.

Besides, a money laundering case has been filed against Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of the secretary of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and a peon at RYK Sugar Mills Mazhar Iqbal.

The FIA said that both Bhatti and Iqbal have been arrested.