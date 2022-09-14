AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Money laundering case: LHC seeks reply from FIA on plea of Moonis

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) within a fortnight on a petition of former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi praying to quash a case of money laundering registered against him in the light of a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that the impugned case and the proceedings before the FIA were a result of mala fide intentions.

He alleged that the impugned proceedings had been initiated to harass and blackmail the petitioner and his family so as to muffle their voice against the coalition government in the centre.

The counsel pointed out that the alleged financial transactions had been related to the period from 2007 to 2020 whereas the FIR had been registered in 2022. He argued that the agency failed to furnish any plausible explanation for the delay in registration of the FIR.

He stated that none of the suspects nominated in the FIR had been a public servant.

He further said that the FIR had been registered in pursuance of the sugar inquiry without issuing any summon or notice to the petitioner which showed mala fide and violation of the statutory laws.

The counsel, therefore, asked the court to declare the impugned case unlawful and quash the same.

The FIA had registered the FIR under sections 34, 109, 420, 468 and 471 of the PPC, read with section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and section 4 of the Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Lahore High Court FIA money laundering case Chaudhry Moonis Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Money laundering case: LHC seeks reply from FIA on plea of Moonis

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

Schemes covering duty, tax remission: FBR unveils list of 854 active manufacturers

Army chief’s appointment should be based on merit: Imran Khan

Read more stories