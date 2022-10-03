AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
AVN 77.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.25%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FCCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.2%)
TPL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 21.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
TREET 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.64%)
TRG 134.58 Increased By ▲ 5.73 (4.45%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 35.3 (0.86%)
BR30 15,754 Increased By 221.6 (1.43%)
KSE100 41,330 Increased By 200.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 141 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Frontline villagers emerge from basements as Russians retreat

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2022 01:44pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ZAKITNE: For the first time in seven months, pensioner Lyudmila Omelchenko can once again sleep in the bedroom upstairs of her small two-storey home in eastern Ukraine.

“I slept in the basement since day one of this hellish war, but yesterday the shelling stopped,” she told AFP on Sunday in the village of Zakitne, 10 miles from the key eastern town of Lyman that the Ukrainian army recaptured from Russian troops this weekend.

“So I dared to sleep in my own bed again last night,” the 62-year-old said with a nervous half-smile, flinching at the artillery that continued to rumble from the directions of Lyman.

Ukraine’s army said it had entered Lyman on Saturday, prompting Moscow to announce the “withdrawal” of its troops from the town towards “more favourable lines”.

The recapture of the town – which Moscow’s forces pummelled for weeks to control this spring – marks the first Ukrainian military victory in territory that the Kremlin has claimed as its own and has vowed to defend by all possible means.

Months of shelling of Zakitne, on high ground just across a river from what had been Russian-held territory until Saturday, damaged or destroyed every building in the tiny village.

Ukraine claims control of Russian logistics hub, seeks to cut more supply lines

Home to 200 inhabitants before the war, it has been almost emptied, with the few dozen remaining hesitant to venture on to the streets Sunday.

“I always came out to tend my flowers, during breaks in the shelling, nothing was going to stop me from doing that,” said Omelchenko, wearing gardening gloves and a soiled checked shirt, with tears welling.

The red roses, and lilac and white petunias in her front garden are the only splash of colour now in the village, apart from a brightly painted children’s playground still standing amid ruined buildings.

Years of war

Zakitne was also heavily shelled during fighting in 2014, when Moscow-backed separatists seized around half of Donetsk region.

“My son only finished renovating the damage to our house from 2014 this year in February,” just weeks before Russia invaded, said Omelchenko.

Another sign of long years of conflict hangs on the wall of the ruined school nearby, a plaque marked with shell fragmentations that reads: “Repaired with the help of Unesco and the Japanese government”.

Inside the school now are goats kept by a villager Lyudmila Mykolayivna, 58.

“At least there is a roof there,” she told AFP at her cottage where most windows are broken while the goat house collapsed months ago.

“I regret moving to Zakitne 15 years ago, as eight of them have been full of war,” she said, her voice quivering, adding that she has lived in her basement since April.

Standing at a gate with “People Here!” marked on it, another villager Nadiya says that there has been no water, gas or electricity in Zakitne since spring.

“Five people are now sleeping in my garage as their own roofs have fallen in,” she told AFP.

A bag of dried bread hanging in the corner of the garage is an emergency store for the group in case winter snow prevents them reaching the nearest market in the city of Slovyansk.

“I don’t know how we are going to make it through the winter to be honest, but at least the shelling has stopped,” she added.

Russia-Ukraine war Lyman Zakitne Russians retreat

Comments

1000 characters

Frontline villagers emerge from basements as Russians retreat

FY22 domestic consumption of POL products: Sales tax collection declines 54.4pc to Rs107bn YoY

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Read more stories