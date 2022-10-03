AGL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
AVN 77.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (4.25%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
EPCL 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FCCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.94%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.59%)
TPL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.2%)
TREET 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.64%)
TRG 134.40 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (4.31%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 34.8 (0.85%)
BR30 15,746 Increased By 213 (1.37%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 198.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 140.7 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, consumer stocks haul FTSE 100 lower

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 12:58pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

UK’s blue-chip shares were dragged down by banking and consumer oriented stocks on Monday, while reports of the Truss government reversing tax cuts in their new fiscal policy helped the pound, capping losses for the mid-cap index.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.6%, while the FTSE 250 shed 0.4% by 0718 GMT.

The British government reversed plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that sparked a turmoil in financial markets last week and saw the mid-cap index mark its worst weekly decline since March.

The sterling was up 0.4% as opposed to a near 4% decline following the tax cut announcement on Sept. 23.

Banking stocks were off by 0.6%, while consumer companies such as British American Tobacco and Unilever tumbled 0.8% each.

London’s FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Ratings agency Standard & Poor had cut the outlook on Friday evening for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to “negative” from “stable” as it judged Prime Minister Liz Truss’s tax cut plans would cause debt to keep rising.

UK manufacturing data for the month of September is not expected to have changed compared with August, data due at 0830 GMT is expected to show.

London FTSE 100 UK’s blue-chip shares

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, consumer stocks haul FTSE 100 lower

FY22 domestic consumption of POL products: Sales tax collection declines 54.4pc to Rs107bn YoY

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Read more stories