AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 10:01pm
Follow us

London’s blue-chip FTSE index erased steep session losses to close higher on Wednesday, while the mid-cap index cut all of its bruising 3% plunge after the Bank of England’s promise of bond purchases lifted sentiment.

The BoE said it would buy as many long-dated government bonds as needed between now and Oct. 14 to stabilise financial markets, adding that it would postpone the planned start of its gilt sale programme. UK gilt prices soared.

The move came after the pound sank to record lows earlier this week in the wake of Britain UK’s new economic strategy. On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund censured the plan while rating agency Moody’s warned large unfunded tax cuts were “credit negative” for Britain.

“This shows that the Bank is going to do all it can to prevent a financial crisis and it is already working,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3% after dropping as much as 2.1% to six-month lows earlier in the session. The more domestically focused FTSE 250 closed down flat, recovering from two-year lows.

As copper prices recovered, miners were the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, followed by healthcare and energy stocks.

Markets globally took heart with euro zone shares rising 0.3%, while U.S. stocks rallied after a dizzying sell-off over the past few weeks.

Stock markets have been hit globally this year amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb stubbornly high inflation could tip economies into recession. The FTSE 100 has lost 5% so far this year.

“The fact that it needed to be done in the first place shows that the UK markets are in a perilous position. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if another problem in the financial markets popped up before long,” Dales said.

“Either way, the downside risks to economic growth are growing. And the Chancellor’s 2.5% real GDP growth target is looking even more unachievable.”

Weighing on the index, rate-sensitive banking stocks declined 2.5%.

Among individual stocks, Burberry Group rose 5.0% after announcing Daniel Lee would be its new chief creative officer.

FTSE 100 London’s stocks London’s shares London FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

London’s FTSE 100 rises as Bank of England steps in to stabilise markets

Audio leaks: Another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran and 'foreign conspiracy' cipher

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Army chief says resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in US crude, fuel stocks

Honda Atlas puts off its plan to launch HR-V in Pakistan

India appoints retired General Anil Chauhan as defence chief

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Read more stories