Futures spread down 76bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 76bps to 8.71 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by massive 247.2 percent to 190.30 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 54.81 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 132.3 percent to Rs 7.85 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 3.38 billion.

