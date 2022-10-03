AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Oct 03, 2022
Pakistan

4 ‘terrorists’ killed in encounter with CTD men

INP Published 03 Oct, 2022 06:48am
NASIRABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in Nasirabad, Balochistan.

As per details, the CTD team met an encounter with alleged terrorists in Nasirabad’s Nootal area after their vehicles were fired at.

The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot. In the alleged shootout, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries.

Two of killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur, the CTD said. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Balochistan CTD terrorists killed CTD personnel

