4 ‘terrorists’ killed in encounter with CTD men

NASIRABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in Nasirabad, Balochistan.

As per details, the CTD team met an encounter with alleged terrorists in Nasirabad’s Nootal area after their vehicles were fired at.

The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot. In the alleged shootout, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries.

Two of killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur, the CTD said. Further investigation into the matter was underway.