LGH opens online consultancy services for dengue patients

LAHORE: Online Skype consultancy services for dengue patients have been started at the Lahore General Hospital through which these patients can start their initial treatment at home under the guidance of the medical experts.

Similarly telephone helpline service has also been initiated through landline contact which will be another source for any citizen to keep himself aware about his health especially in view of dengue.

Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing a training workshop held at LGH in connection with dengue said that through this facility patients can contact at Skype ID: [email protected] or Land Helpline number 042-99268847, which has also been allocated for dengue treatment.

Moreover, Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr Muhammad Maqsood has been designated as Dengue Clinical Focal Person at LGH who will ensure the best possible medical facilities for dengue patients coming to the hospital.

