Sakkari to face Egypt’s Sherif in Parma final

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2022 06:59pm
Photo: REUTERS
MILAN: Maria Sakkari will take on Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in the final at Parma after cruising past Danka Kovinic 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday.

Greece’s Sakkari will be gunning for her second WTA singles title on Sunday when she faces world number 74 Sherif.

The top seed’s only major win came at the Morocco Open in 2019, although she reached the final at Indian Wells this season.

Shapovalov surges into final of Korea Open

Sherif, who earlier this year became the first Egyptian woman to win a main draw match at Roland Garros, reached the final by beating Ana Bogdan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

