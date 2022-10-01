AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Shapovalov surges into final of Korea Open

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:24pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
SEOUL: Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov will face Japan’s unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka in Sunday’s final of the Korea Open as the Canadian closes on the second title of his career.

Shapovalov defeated eighth seed Jenson Brooksby of the United States 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday while Nishioka beat another American, Aleksandar Kovacevic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the other semi-final in Seoul.

“Brooksby was definitely a tough opponent,” said Shapovalov, who rose to a career-high 10th in the world two years ago but is now ranked 24.

“But I prepared for the match well and I had some practice time with him, which helped.”

The 23-year-old Shapovalov’s only previous ATP title came in Stockholm in 2019.

Shapovalov and Nishioka have faced each other once before, with the 56th-ranked Japanese winning in the round of 16 at the 2018 Shenzhen Open.

Nishioka stunned world number two Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarter-finals.

