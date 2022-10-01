AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
75th independence anniversary: SBP issues Rs 75 commemorative banknote

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a commemorative banknote of Rs75 on the occasion of 75th...
Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a commemorative banknote of Rs 75 on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The design of this commemorative banknote was unveiled on August 14, 2022, during a ceremony at SBP headquarters.

The commemorative banknote will be available for the general public from SBP BSC offices and commercial banks’ branches from today. This banknote is legal tender under section 25 of the SBP Act, 1956, and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan.

This is the second commemorative banknote issued by SBP after the issuance of first commemorative note issued to mark the fifty years of independence of the country in 1997. The themes and concepts for both the obverse and reverse sides of the banknote were developed by SBP and local artists.

The commemorative banknote has been designed to pay tribute to the leaders contributing towards creation of Pakistan and create awareness about climate change and its impact on our environment. Accordingly, the obverse of the banknote is graced with the portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The reverse of the banknote highlights our national commitment towards climate change and its repercussions for Pakistan, which has gained added urgency in the light of unprecedented loss caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in large parts of Pakistan.

