AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ogra notifies reduction in prices of LPG

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified a reduction in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs10 per kg in line with the decline in prices internationally with effect from October 1.

The indigenous production of LPG is to meet 50 percent demand and supplement to total need, the government imports the fuel used for cooking purposes.

In a monthly review, the regulator has announced Rs122 reduction on the domestic cylinder and Rs470 on the commercial cylinder for the month. The domestic cylinder is available at Rs2,374 or Rs202 per kg and the commercial cylinder’s official price is Rs9,135.

In the winter plan of the government, LPG cylinders will be used by the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) as the government did not receive imported LNG to meet the growing demand as the spot purchase reached four time higher than the previous winter season due to Ukraine-Russia war. The government will soon introduce and allocate budget to the SNGPL for the installation of LPG Air Mix plan in remote areas.

Another proposal is under consideration to introduce a flat rate in areas of Balochistan where temperature reaches freezing point during winter and Ufs touches 51 percent. Other option is to deliver LPG at subsidized rate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA LPG LPG gas prices LPG cylinders

Comments

1000 characters

Ogra notifies reduction in prices of LPG

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories