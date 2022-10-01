AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd         23-Sep-22     01-10-2022    47.50% (F)     21-Sep-22       01-10-2022
JS Bank Ltd #                  28-Sep-22     04-10-2022                                   04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd      26-Sep-22     05-10-2022    NIL                            05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd #        28-Sep-22     05-10-2022                                   05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance 
Company Ltd. #                 30-Sep-22     06-10-2022                                   06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #      28-Sep-22     07-10-2022                                   07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd             01-10-2022    07-10-2022    40% (F)        29-Sep-22       07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                 03-10-2022    07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #      03-10-2022    10-10-2022                                   10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Ltd #                          03-10-2022    11-10-2022                                   11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                  04-10-2022    11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd           04-10-2022    11-10-2022    15% (F),10% B  30-Sep-22       11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd            05-10-2022    12-10-2022    5% (F)         03-10-2022      12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company 
Ltd                            05-10-2022    12-10-2022    30% (F)        03-10-2022      12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas 
Pipelines Ltd                  10-10-2022    12-10-2022    25% (i)        06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd         06-10-2022    13-10-2022    50% (F)        04-10-2022      13-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd               07-10-2022    14-10-2022    10% (F)        05-10-2022      14-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Ltd #                          07-10-2022    14-10-2022                                   14-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                 08-10-2022    15-10-2022    60% (F)        06-10-2022      15-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.      08-10-2022    15-10-2022    30% (F)        06-10-2022      15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd            09-10-2022    15-10-2022                                   15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd        10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd        10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                      10-10-2022    17-10-2022    NIL                            17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #       11-10-2022    17-10-2022                                   17-10-2022
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd             11-10-2022    18-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               11-10-2022    18-10-2022    25% (F)        07-10-2022      18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                  11-10-2022    18-10-2022    20% (F),4% (B) 07-10-2022      18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico 
PK Ltd                         12-10-2022    18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd #              12-10-2022    18-10-2022                                   18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Ltd                            12-10-2022    19-10-2022    15% (F)        10-10-2022      19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022    19-10-2022    150% (F)       10-10-2022      19-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd               12-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd            13-10-2022    19-10-2022    NIL                            19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              12-10-2022    20-10-2022    NIL                            20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd             12-10-2022    20-10-2022    20% (F)        10-10-2022      20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022                                   20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                13-10-2022    20-10-2022                                   20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022    150% (F)       11-10-2022      20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                13-10-2022    20-10-2022    60% (F)        11-10-2022      20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & 
Ceramics Ltd                   14-10-2022    20-10-2022    15% (F)        12-10-2022      20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                       14-10-2022    20-10-2022    50% (F)        12-10-2022      20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd             14-10-2022    20-10-2022    100% (F)       12-10-2022      20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd        14-10-2022    20-10-2022    25% B          12-10-2022      20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd           14-10-2022    20-10-2022    Nil                            20-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd         07-10-2022    21-10-2022    100% (F)       05-10-2022      21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd       13-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd              14-10-2022    21-10-2022                                   21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd           14-10-2022    21-10-2022    50% (F)        12-10-2022      21-10-2022
First National Bank 
Modaraba                       14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd              14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd               14-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd       15-10-2022    21-10-2022    12.5% (B)      13-10-2022      21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) 
Ltd                            15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                 15-10-2022    21-10-2022    80% (F)        13-10-2022      21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.               15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                   21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd.               15-10-2022    21-10-2022    NIL                            21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                    14-10-2022    22-10-2022                                   22-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                    14-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank 
Ltd                            15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd            15-10-2022    22-10-2022    NIL                            22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd       15-10-2022    22-10-2022    15% (F)        13-10-2022      22-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    10% (F)        13-10-2022      24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd                       17-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd            18-10-2022    24-10-2022    NIL                            24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd       18-10-2022    24-10-2022    50% (F)        14-10-2022      24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd           17-10-2022    25-10-2022    23% (F)        13-10-2022      25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd       17-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)        13-10-2022      25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022    15% B          14-10-2022      25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    18-10-2022    25-10-2022    25% (F)        14-10-2022      25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd             18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd        18-10-2022    25-10-2022    20% (F)        14-10-2022      25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products 
Ltd                            18-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company 
Ltd                            19-10-2022    25-10-2022    100% (F)       17-10-2022      25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.             19-10-2022    25-10-2022    10% (F)        17-10-2022      25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd            16-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd            17-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       13-10-2022      26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd         18-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)        14-10-2022      26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd            18-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    40 (F)         17-10-2022      26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                    19-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       17-10-2022      26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd          19-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022    12% (F)        17-10-2022      26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod              19-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5% (F)         17-10-2022      26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares              19-10-2022    26-10-2022    5%                             26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba             20-10-2022    26-10-2022    9% (F)         18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan 
Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)        18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    100% (F)       18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022    40% (F)        18-10-2022      26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                 20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Ltd                            20-10-2022    26-10-2022    Nil                            26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022    75% (F)        18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)     18-10-2022      26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd                    20-10-2022    26-10-2022    NIL                            26-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)        18-10-2022      27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .               20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F)        18-10-2022      27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% B          18-10-2022      28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile 
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber
 Co. Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    30% (F)        18-10-2022      27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    715% (F)       18-10-2022      27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022    330% (F)       18-10-2022      27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022    214.5% (F)     18-10-2022      27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba       20-10-2022    27-10-2022    3.744% (F)     18-10-2022      27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving 
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022      27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)       19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    15% (F)        19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
 Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    20% (F),25% (B)19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022    200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    Nil                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022    100% (F)       19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills
 Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022    50% (F)        19-10-2022      27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022    10% (F)        19-10-2022      27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd        22-10-2022    27-10-2022    NIL                            25-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (B)        13-10-2022      28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Ltd                            15-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)        13-10-2022      28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                18-10-2022    28-10-2022    4.5% (F)       14-10-2022      25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba           18-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        14-10-2022      25-10-2022
First Credit and Investment
Bank Ltd                       20-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    40% (F)        19-10-2022      28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        19-10-2022      28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        19-10-2022      28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.               21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)        19-10-2022      28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)         20-10-2022      28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022    10% (F)
10% (B)                        20-10-2022    28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022                                   28-10-2022
AISHASTEEL CONVT. CUM. 
PREF                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022                                   28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022    20% (F)        20-10-2022      28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    NIL                            28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022    15% (F)        20-10-2022      28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022    Nil                            28-10-2022
Pakistan National 
Shipping Corporation           22-10-2022    28-10-2022    50% (F)        20-10-2022      28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022    5% (F)         20-10-2022      28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd            19-10-2022    29-10-2022    130% (F)       17-10-2022      28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                 22-10-2022    31-10-2022    NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022    15% (B)        20-10-2022      28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba         26-10-2022    08-11-2022    10% B          24-10-2022      27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   15-11-2022    21-11-2022    10% (B)        11-11-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

