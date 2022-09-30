PARTLY FACETIOUS: A little leak can sink a big ship

“Leak as in our politics has assumed a starring role…”

“You have heard the proverb haven’t you, that a little leak can sink a big ship.”

“No ship, big or small, has sunk due to a leak in our politics. Panama leaks, leaked by foreign hackers and journalists, and we are talking assets more than the budgets of some small countries, and the rumour is that it’s only a matter of time when Father and Daughter will join the Holy Ghost in having their political careers resurrected.”

“Holy Ghost? And which country?”

“The Holy Ghost that returned to Pakistan after five years – left during the PML-N government and returned during the PML-N government. And bang, bang, – a repeat of the case of the affidavit with state prosecutors as well as NAB prosecutors withdrawing all their previous accusations and…”

“That is politics, didn’t The Khan got himself acquitted in the 2014 case?”

“If you put The Khan’s peccadilloes on a scale against those of the Sharifs and the Zardaris and some others then the weight would clearly be on the side of the coalition….”

“That does reflect the current political framework!”

“And with respect to a country that may have a budget less than the assets of Nawaz Sharif and family, Sudan has a budget of around 2 billion dollars….”

“Ah indeed, I was thinking the Sultanate of Brunei….I mean….”

“Nah that could be the other way round – the Sultan’s wealth may well be more than our budget. At last count it was 28 billion dollars….”

“Then there are the audio and video leaks galore….”

“I find those boring and you know why? Because we are not a country where politicians have to pay any price for naming and shaming, I mean really!”

“There is one leak that will remain relevant?”

“The leak from the prime Minister’s House? I think not.”

“No the leaks from the body….”

“Incontinence is a disease, not to be made fun of and…”

“No I meant tears and sweat that Miftah Ismail could simply not control and Dar was seen mopping his face…”

“That’s because Dar is no longer used to the Islamabad heat – I mean five years in the UK….”

“Right but there is another leak proverb which may yet become relevant – running out from under a leaking roof to sit outside in the rain.”

