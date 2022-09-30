AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A little leak can sink a big ship

“Leak as in our politics has assumed a starring role…” “You have heard the proverb haven’t you, that a...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

“Leak as in our politics has assumed a starring role…”

“You have heard the proverb haven’t you, that a little leak can sink a big ship.”

“No ship, big or small, has sunk due to a leak in our politics. Panama leaks, leaked by foreign hackers and journalists, and we are talking assets more than the budgets of some small countries, and the rumour is that it’s only a matter of time when Father and Daughter will join the Holy Ghost in having their political careers resurrected.”

“Holy Ghost? And which country?”

“The Holy Ghost that returned to Pakistan after five years – left during the PML-N government and returned during the PML-N government. And bang, bang, – a repeat of the case of the affidavit with state prosecutors as well as NAB prosecutors withdrawing all their previous accusations and…”

“That is politics, didn’t The Khan got himself acquitted in the 2014 case?”

“If you put The Khan’s peccadilloes on a scale against those of the Sharifs and the Zardaris and some others then the weight would clearly be on the side of the coalition….”

“That does reflect the current political framework!”

“And with respect to a country that may have a budget less than the assets of Nawaz Sharif and family, Sudan has a budget of around 2 billion dollars….”

“Ah indeed, I was thinking the Sultanate of Brunei….I mean….”

“Nah that could be the other way round – the Sultan’s wealth may well be more than our budget. At last count it was 28 billion dollars….”

“Then there are the audio and video leaks galore….”

“I find those boring and you know why? Because we are not a country where politicians have to pay any price for naming and shaming, I mean really!”

“There is one leak that will remain relevant?”

“The leak from the prime Minister’s House? I think not.”

“No the leaks from the body….”

“Incontinence is a disease, not to be made fun of and…”

“No I meant tears and sweat that Miftah Ismail could simply not control and Dar was seen mopping his face…”

“That’s because Dar is no longer used to the Islamabad heat – I mean five years in the UK….”

“Right but there is another leak proverb which may yet become relevant – running out from under a leaking roof to sit outside in the rain.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nawaz Sharif Ishaq Dar politics PM house PARTLY FACETIOUS Miftah Ismail PMLN government

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A little leak can sink a big ship

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories