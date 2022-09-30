Pfizer Foundation donates Rs33m for flood victims

LAHORE: The Pfizer Foundation has announced donation of Rs 33 million towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

The funds will be disbursed to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) supporting the relief efforts by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) across Pakistan.

“These are trying times for the people of Pakistan; first the Covid-19 crisis and now the floods, both have had a devastating impact on all of us. Pfizer stands firmly committed to support efforts towards bringing normalcy in the lives of people of Pakistan. We stand in solidarity with all those currently affected by these floods and will continue to do everything possible to provide assistance,” said S M Wajeeh, Country Manager Pfizer Pakistan.

“The people of Pakistan not only need immediate assistance but also longer-term support to restore their livelihoods shattered by the floods,” said Rathi Palakrishnan, Deputy Country Director, WFP Pakistan.

