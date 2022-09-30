AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
Depression has become leading cause of suicide: Dr Irfan Hyder

Press Release Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: “People tend to stay alone but asking for help and trying to collect their good moments and successes might be a stress relief. Depression has become the leading cause of suicide whereas communication with each other is the best therapy,” said Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder, Vice Chancellor, Ziauddin University.

He was addressing the audience on an interactive seminar “Understanding Suicide & Providing Support” organised by Department of Clinical Psychology, Ziauddin University in collaboration with House of Pebbles. The purpose of this session was to examine the causes and symptoms of a hot topic these days like suicide.

“The modern method to display happiness is to publish photographs of vacations, family gatherings, and other exciting events on social media, but nobody can see how much misery you’re actually experiencing. With the help of this workshop, we can all gain from having open discussions about mental health issues and suicide prevention because even one conversation has the power to alter someone’s life,” Dr Irfan Hyder added.

While speaking during the workshop, an Associate Clinical Psychologist Mariam Motiwala said that reasons for suicide in Pakistan can be domestic issues, financial problems, refusal to marry for the reason of choice, academic or work pressurize other factors can be mental illness and hormonal imbalance.

A specialized humanistic therapist Azka Hasan discussed on the suicide statistics, asserted that suicide can cause by 9.8 million with thoughts, 1.3 million attempts create 44,975 suicides, reason of suicide can be many as we are surrounded by a judgmental society where family pressure, compatibility, bullying children in schools, and relationship breakup can be the main reason for suicide.

