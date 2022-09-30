AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Japan Business dialogue: Message from Teruo Asada Chairman, JPBCC

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: We are deeply saddened to hear the news that the people of Pakistan have suffered serious damages due to the heavy rains. On behalf of the Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC), please allow me to offer my deepest condolences and sympathy. We made a contribution of one million yen to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. We sincerely pray that the affected areas will recover as quickly as possible. Please remember that you have friends in Japan, and our thoughts are with you.

At this difficult time, let us reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening our nations’ bilateral relationship. We, as the JPBCC, would like to extend our whole-hearted greetings to the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of the 9th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue and 7th Pakistan-Japan Government Business Dialogue. This year, we would like to welcome a special milestone: the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Since the JPBCC’s establishment in 1984, we have been promoting bilateral business ties, trade, investment and economic activities with our counterpart the Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) focusing on holding the Private Sector Business Dialogue together.

Three years and nine months have now passed since the last meetings were held in Tokyo in December 2018. We are pleased to meet and renew old friendships between us after a long interval of time. With the support of the two governments, we would like to sincerely discuss and find clues to solve business problems in a positive and constructive manner.

Pakistan is a country with a population of over 220 million people. Those under the age of 25 account for approximately 60% of the total population, and there are many English-speaking human resources. Under the leadership of the Sharif Cabinet, economic development can be expected due to the demographic dividend and promising industrial fields such as automobiles, textiles, and IT.

Through the upcoming meetings, we hope to further strengthen economic relations between our nations.

