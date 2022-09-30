Japan Business dialogue: Message from Tetsuya Suematsu Senior Vice Chairman, PJBF

TEXT: First of all, we would like to express our deepest sympathy to the victims and huge damage by the heavy rain and ensued country-wide flood and we wish the soonest recovery from that disaster.

Despite difficult time, now and here we have the opportunity of “the 9th Pakistan-Japan Private Sector Business Dialogue” and “the 7th Pakistan-Japan Government Dialogue” with our pleasure since 2018 December it took around 3 years and 9 months with interval because of Covid-19, while those Dialogue were considered to be held within 2 years after 2018 Dec.

This year of 2022, this is 70th anniversary between Pakistan and Japan for diplomatic relations, during those long times, both two countries has been developing many businesses with many fields, which started by textile business like cotton after World War II. I would like to express highest respect for our all predecessors who work on hardly for the reinforcement of two countries relation in the past.

Nowadays around 80 Japanese companies are existing in Pakistan and developing business, while Japanese companies has been developing business like historical Textile, Textile machines, several of infrastructure for Power, Railway, Road and Refinery, Chemicals, Steel, Automotives, Foods, though, if we compare with the business potential in Pakistan Market which has around 220mil peoples, we can not say that it is enough. Are we proceeding new field business with world trend, is it advanced with comparison of other countries in the world?

Through this time dialogue, we wish that we could discuss new possibility of business, potential business with Pakistan, and any problem to proceed business if any, freely and vigorously and we could strengthen our ties and business relations , which will produce our future development and our future business.

