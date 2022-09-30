Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro visits Karachi

TEXT: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada was in Karachi earlier this month on his maiden visit. Chairman PJBF, Kalim Farooqui requested his presence over a luncheon gathering inviting the Board and the Members of PJBF along with several business icons & notables of the city.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Kalim Farooqui explained about the role Karachi plays as an economic hub of Pakistan and as a major contributor to the government exchequer. The industrial hubs in and around the city with two major ports makes Karachi the preferred destiny for both trade and investments. He further said that Karachi was home to many automobile manufacturing units of Japanese brands.

The Ambassador at the outset expressed his grief over recent floods in Pakistan and the resultant loss of precious lives. He said that Japan always stands with Pakistan in such calamities and in this case too is contributing 7 million dollars with more being considered. Japan, he said was a “derinah dost” of Pakistan. He appreciated the role of PJBF in bringing the business communities of Pakistan and Japan together and which he said is evident from the mix of the two he sees present. He was also impressed with the vibrancy of Karachi wherever he went. Since it was his first visit, he mentioned about his fascination with Karachi and expressed his desire to make a repeat visit soon.

Secretary General of PJBF, Mr. Murtaza Mandviwalla presented him with his book on the automobile landscape of Pakistan; the first ever book written in Pakistan covering all aspects of the automobile history of Pakistan. Mr. Sohail Shams, Director PJBF and the main sponsor of the event in his vote of thanks went on to elaborate upon the historic relations between Pakistan and Japan and spoke at length about the 70 years of the diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan being celebrated this year. He presented a souvenir to the Ambassador which was graciously received.

