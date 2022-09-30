AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Atlas Battery Ltd                15-Sep-22    29-Sep-22     125% (F),25% B   13-Sep-22     29-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd         21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22     45 (F)           19-Sep-22     29-Sep-22
Universal Insurance Co           22-Sep-22    29-Sep-22                                    29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd     21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     60% (F)          19-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd       23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     50% (F),
20% B                            21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd            23-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     NIL                            30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd          24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22     32.5% (F)        22-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Ltd                              29-Sep-22    30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           23-Sep-22    01-10-2022    47.50% (F)       21-Sep-22    01-10-2022
JS Bank Ltd                      28-Sep-22    04-10-2022                                  04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd        26-Sep-22    05-10-2022    NIL                           05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd            28-Sep-22    05-10-2022                                  05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance 
Company Ltd.                     30-Sep-22    06-10-2022                                  06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd          28-Sep-22    07-10-2022                                  07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd              01-10-2022    07-10-2022    40% (F)          29-Sep-22    07-10-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel 
Industries Ltd.                  03-10-2022   07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd          03-10-2022   10-10-2022                                  10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd      03-10-2022   11-10-2022                                  11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd             04-10-2022   11-10-2022    15% (F),10% B    30-Sep-22    11-10-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    04-10-2022   11-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd              05-10-2022   12-10-2022    5% (F)           03-10-2022   12-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        05-10-2022   12-10-2022    30% (F)          03-10-2022   12-10-2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd                              10-10-2022   12-10-2022    25% (i)          06-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           06-10-2022   13-10-2022    50% (F)          04-10-2022   13-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      07-10-2022   14-10-2022                                  14-10-2022
MACPAC Films Ltd                 07-10-2022   14-10-2022    10% (F)          05-10-2022   14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.        08-10-2022   15-10-2022    30% (F)          06-10-2022   15-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                   08-10-2022   15-10-2022    60% (F)          06-10-2022   15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd              09-10-2022   15-10-2022                                  15-10-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd          10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd                        10-10-2022   17-10-2022    NIL                           17-10-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           11-10-2022   17-10-2022                                  17-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                    11-10-2022   18-10-2022    20% (F),4% (B)   07-10-2022   18-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                 11-10-2022   18-10-2022    25% (F)          07-10-2022   18-10-2022
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd      12-10-2022   18-10-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  12-10-2022   18-10-2022                                  18-10-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd                 12-10-2022   19-10-2022    NIL                           19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       12-10-2022   19-10-2022    15% (F)          10-10-2022   19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd            12-10-2022   19-10-2022    150% (F)         10-10-2022   19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd              13-10-2022   19-10-2022    NIL                           19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2022   20-10-2022    NIL                           20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd               12-10-2022   20-10-2022    20% (F)          10-10-2022   20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               13-10-2022   20-10-2022    150% (F)         11-10-2022   20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                  13-10-2022   20-10-2022                                  20-10-2022
Pak Datacom Ltd                  13-10-2022   20-10-2022    60% (F)          11-10-2022   20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd               13-10-2022   20-10-2022                                  20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd               14-10-2022   20-10-2022    100% (F)         12-10-2022   20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd               14-10-2022   20-10-2022                                  20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Ltd                              14-10-2022   20-10-2022    15% (F)          12-10-2022   20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics 
Ltd                              14-10-2022   20-10-2022                                  20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                         14-10-2022   20-10-2022    50% (F)          12-10-2022   20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd          14-10-2022   20-10-2022    25% B            12-10-2022   20-10-2022
AN Textile Mills Ltd             14-10-2022   20-10-2022    Nil                           20-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         13-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd             14-10-2022   21-10-2022    50% (F)          12-10-2022   21-10-2022
First National Bank Modaraba     14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd                14-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical Industries 
Ltd                              15-10-2022   21-10-2022    80% (F)          13-10-2022   21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                  15-10-2022   21-10-2022                                  21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                  15-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd      15-10-2022   21-10-2022    NIL                           21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         15-10-2022   21-10-2022    12.5% (B)        13-10-2022   21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                      14-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                      14-10-2022   22-10-2022                                  22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd         15-10-2022   22-10-2022    15% (F)          13-10-2022   22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank Ltd      15-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2022   22-10-2022    NIL                           22-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                         17-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  17-10-2022   24-10-2022    10% (F)          13-10-2022   24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              18-10-2022   24-10-2022    NIL                           24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd         18-10-2022   24-10-2022    50% (F)          14-10-2022   24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd             17-10-2022   25-10-2022    23% (F)          13-10-2022   25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2022   25-10-2022    20% (F)          13-10-2022   25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                  18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                    18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd          18-10-2022   25-10-2022    20% (F)          14-10-2022   25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products 
Ltd                              18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      18-10-2022   25-10-2022    25% (F)          14-10-2022   25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd               18-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                 18-10-2022   25-10-2022    15% B            14-10-2022   25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.               19-10-2022   25-10-2022    10% (F)          17-10-2022   25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       19-10-2022   25-10-2022    100% (F)         17-10-2022   25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   25-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd           18-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)          14-10-2022   26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd              18-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod                19-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022    40 (F)           17-10-2022   26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares                19-10-2022   26-10-2022    5%                            26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Ltd                              19-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)         17-10-2022   26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2022   26-10-2022    12% (F)          17-10-2022   26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2022   26-10-2022    5% (F)           17-10-2022   26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd       20-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)                       26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   26-10-2022    75% (F)          18-10-2022   26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd      20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd             20-10-2022   26-10-2022    29.10 (ii)       18-10-2022   26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing Company 
Ltd                              20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba               20-10-2022   26-10-2022    9% (F)           18-10-2022   26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)         18-10-2022   26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              20-10-2022   26-10-2022    100% (F)         18-10-2022   26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd            20-10-2022   26-10-2022    40% (F)          18-10-2022   26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                   20-10-2022   26-10-2022    NIL                           26-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    3.744% (F)       18-10-2022   27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                   20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd                 20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd            20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)          18-10-2022   27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% B            18-10-2022   28-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills Ltd          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Dewan Khalid Textile Mills 
Ltd                              20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd                  20-10-2022   27-10-2022    Nil                           27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Co. Ltd                          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    30% (F)          18-10-2022   27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd               20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    715% (F)         18-10-2022   27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd             20-10-2022   27-10-2022    330% (F)         18-10-2022   27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd        20-10-2022   27-10-2022    214.5% (F)       18-10-2022   27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                          20-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)          18-10-2022   27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd          21-10-2022   27-10-2022    100% (F)         19-10-2022   27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2022   27-10-2022                                  27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022    50% (F)          19-10-2022   27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                        21-10-2022   27-10-2022    10% (F)          19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022    40% (F)          19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd                              21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba           21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd                 21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd        21-10-2022   27-10-2022    100% (F)         19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022    15% (F)          19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    20% (F)25% (B)   19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd           21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              21-10-2022   27-10-2022    200% (F),20% B   19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                     21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       21-10-2022   27-10-2022    40% (F)          19-10-2022   27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2022   27-10-2022    NIL                           25-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (B)          13-10-2022   28-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd                      15-10-2022   28-10-2022    10% (F)          13-10-2022   28-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                  18-10-2022   28-10-2022    4.5% (F)         14-10-2022   25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)          14-10-2022   25-10-2022
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd                         20-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd           21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd          21-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2022   28-10-2022    40% (F)          19-10-2022   28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                     21-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)          19-10-2022   28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd      21-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES                           22-10-2022   28-10-2022                                  28-10-2022
AISHASTEEL CONVT.
CUM. PREF                        22-10-2022   28-10-2022                                  28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           22-10-2022   28-10-2022    20% (F)          20-10-2022   28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange 
Ltd                              22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    5% (F)           20-Sep-22    28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd            22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd              22-10-2022   28-10-2022    5% (F)           20-10-2022   28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals 
Ltd                              22-10-2022   28-10-2022    15% (F)          20-10-2022   28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2022   28-10-2022    Nil                           28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                      22-10-2022   28-10-2022    50% (F)          20-10-2022   28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba         22-10-2022   28-10-2022    NIL                           28-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd              19-10-2022   29-10-2022    130% (F)         17-10-2022   28-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                   22-10-2022   31-10-2022    NIL                           31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd               24-10-2022   31-10-2022    15% (B)          20-10-2022   28-10-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba           26-10-2022   08-11-2022    10% B            24-10-2022   27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     15-11-2022   21-11-2022    10% (B)          11-11-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Innovation index relative to level of economic development: Pakistan performed ‘above expectation’: UN

ECC will take up 11-point agenda today

Read more stories