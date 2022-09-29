AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks dive on fiscal policy nerves

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 09:20pm
Follow us

London stocks sank on broad-based losses on Thursday, with the mid-caps index plunging 3.1%, as worries about fallout from the government’s new economic plan continued to roil markets.

Relief from emergency bond-buying measures by the Bank of England on Wednesday proved brief as UK bond yields resumed their rise, as did the sterling.

Consumer discretionary stocks led losses in the mid-caps index which tumbled to May 2020 lows. The index is on course for its worst week since March, down 6.6%.

The blue-chips index lost 1.8% as banks and consumer staples weighed. It is set for its third straight weekly fall.

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her tax-cutting budget on Thursday despite criticisms from rating agency Moody’s, the International Monetary Fund and turmoil in markets.

Stock markets have been hit globally this year amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening to curb inflation could tip economies into recession. The FTSE 100 has lost 7% so far in 2022.

“The zero or very low interest rate environment for the past 15 years has hidden or concealed some of the fragilities of the financial system, and in fact it has encouraged a lot of risk taking. And now all of those vulnerabilities are coming to the fore,” Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard, said.

“This is just one example of leverage in the financial system in places where we weren’t aware there was … Leverage is always there and it’s very difficult to see until things start to go wrong.”

Data on Thursday showed Britain’s consumer confidence sank to a record low this month, amid accelerating cost of living.

Shares of Next slid 12.2% after it cut profit and sales forecasts, while British American Tobacco fell 3.6% in ex-dividend trading.

Synthomer tanked 35% after it lowered annual profit outlook.

London’s stocks London’s shares London FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks dive on fiscal policy nerves

ADB says aims to mobilise $500-700mn package for immediate relief assistance to Pakistan

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, Safdar in Avenfield case

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Drug companies warn of increasing medicine prices 'if DRAP continues to ignore plight'

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Putin says conflicts in Ukraine, ex-USSR are 'result of Soviet collapse'

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil up near $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

LNG markets may tighten further in 2023, IEA's Birol says

Read more stories